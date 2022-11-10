Medplus opens new branch to expand Nigeria’s footprint

In a move to expand its operations and ensure that Nigerians have access to quality and affordable drugs, Medplus – Nigeria’s leading retail pharmacy chain has opened a new branch in Lekki.

With the opening, the fast-growing pharmaceutical store now has 90 branches across the country.

Joke Bakare, managing director and chief executive of Medplus while speaking during the opening said the company’s goal is to expand its operations to 100 stores across the country before the end of 2023.

Bakare who was represented by Ife Bakare, head of strategy and innovation said the 90th store which the company is proud of is bigger than the usual pattern, noting that it provides a full range of supplements, vitamins, and over-the-counter treatment value.

According to him, FX volatility is affecting drugs manufacturing in the country, noting that Medplus is constantly supporting local pharmaceutical manufacturers.

“We are leveraging what is on the ground. Nigeria has a lot of potential and we are tapping into that by leveraging innovation and technology to make our processes seamless,” he said.

Ime Ntiaidem, head of operations and sales at Medplus also said the company has been growing steadily and consistently.

“We are at the 90th store, which is unique in the design. We are celebrating consistency, professionalism, innovation, quality healthcare and products,” Ntiaidem said.

He added that the business is collaborating with other stakeholders in the country’s healthcare industry to provide quality and affordable medicines for Nigerians.

“There are cases when people come to our pharmacy at the first point of call, a pharmacist assesses them, and asks the customer to go to the hospital and see a doctor.”

“The pharmacy is a retail store that provides medications, and skincare, for clinical professionalism,” he noted.

Nitiaidem noted that despite the current economic challenges that is impacting businesses, the goals and aspiration of Medplus has made it rise above the challenges.

“We feel the impact of challenging economy that is why we decided to focus and find a way to keep going despite those challenges.”

Dammy Odogiyan, brand and marketing manager of Medplus said the passion of the managing director of providing value and care to customers in communities Medplus operates, has made the organisation reach milestones in the industry.

She explained that early this year, the business as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) provided free healthcare to members of a community and supported the orphanages under its mother-baby initiative.