Medic West Africa to host exhibition on healthcare innovation

Medic West Africa is set to host the largest gathering of healthcare trade professionals in the West African region during its upcoming exhibition and conferences on healthcare innovation.

The 9th edition of the show organised by Informa Markets will be between September 7 and 9 at the Landmark Center in Lagos, Nigeria. More than 5,000 healthcare professionals are expected to attend, with 150 exhibitors representing 32 participating countries.

Geared at addressing post-pandemic market needs, the event will feature the introduction of a dedicated space for laboratory professionals for the first time, with the tag “Medlab Area”.

Amogh Wadwalkar, Exhibition Manager, Medic West Africa, said the international company’s idea is to promote a healthcare exhibition and conference platform showcasing global healthcare technologies and innovations that support healthcare solutions in Nigeria and West Africa.

“We look forward to connecting all parties in the healthcare ecosystem as the one-stop shop for all healthcare sourcing and procurement needs in the region, and to unveil the latest innovations in healthcare technology, needed for the urgent transformation of our health infrastructures,” he said.

Among the scheduled exhibitors are leading local and international industry players including GE Healthcare West Africa, Siemens Healthineers, DCL Laboratories, Erba Manheim, Alpha Specialties, Qiagen, Abbott, and Standard Electro Medical Equipment Company (SEMED).

Products and services on display will include state-of-the-art imaging equipment, laboratory and IVD technology, surgery developments, prosthetics advances, and cost-effective disposables, among many others.

In addition, Medic West Africa will play host to several interactive sessions, leveraging the expertise of key players in the industry on topical issues for the advancement of the healthcare industry.

Cynthia Makarutse, senior conference producer, Medic West Africa, explained that in collaboration with Nigerian healthcare societies, Medic West Africa conferences would promote dialogue on key stakeholder issues for the advancement of the industry.

It will connect government stakeholders with leading commercial entities to deliver solutions to topical issues and challenges facing healthcare professionals in West Africa.

“The conference will focus on key post-pandemic outcomes such as innovation and disruption, health equity, and workforce resilience. It is the pre-eminent event for healthcare professionals who value the power of knowledge-sharing, networking, and business,” she said.