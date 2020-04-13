Media Panache launches first-ever public relations workbook in Nigeria

Leading public relations agency Media Panache has announced the launch of its resource guide titled “PR Workbook for Enthusiasts and Students” during the celebration of the company’s 4th year anniversary on Friday, March 27 2020.

The workbook is a solid and comprehensive resource with practical definitions, unique tips from PR professionals and on- the- job experiences. Each module has been created to bridge the gap between the theory and practice of public relations in Nigeria.

Speaking on the reason behind creating the workbook, Ti mil eh in Bello, CEO, Media Panache, said. “We created this workbook for everyone interested in working in PR, communications, digital marketing, influencers marketing and Media. We get tons of emails requesting for internships and we want these PR enthusiasts to be equipped with information regarding PR before they join a firm. In the book, after brief explanations on a particular topic, what follows is an exercise. We want everyone to be involved.”

The book also proffers tips and recommendations from top industry experts including Ayeni Adekunle, CEO BlackHouse Media, Chude Jideonwo co- founder, Red Media Africa, Israel Jaiye Opayemi, MD and CEO, Chain Reactions Nigeria, John Ehiguese, MD Mediacraft Associates and others.

Some of the topics covered in the book include influencer marketing, crisis management, storytelling, and public relations.