Medallion data centre appoints Olanrewaju as CFO

Medallion data centre, a provider of carrier-neutral data centre services, has announced the appointment of Oluseyi Olanrewaju as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Prior to his appointment, Olanrewaju was once the executive director of finance, board member, and chief financial officer (CFO) at Vodacom Business Africa (Nigeria). He is currently a member of the governing council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

“Oluseyi joins us at the period we are embarking on exciting expansion across the West African region. Having recently become part of Digital Realty, world leading Data Centre provider, we want to continue our growth strategy and improve our service offerings to current and potential customers, providing unmatched service in the data center space,” Ikechukwu Nnamani, the CEO of Medallion Data Centres, said in a statement.

According to him, Olanrewaju is an astute, diligent, value-driven finance professional, with over 20 years of progressive experience from global multi-billion-dollar companies. He stated that Olarewaju brings onboard Medallion Data Centre resourceful experience with a proven track record of success.

Read also: Why data centre investments are rising in Nigeria

“Oluseyi is joining us at a time we need his expertise in financial engineering to not just successfully implement new world-class data centres, but also making sure we continue to remain a profitable organization in our current data center operations,” Nnamani stated.

Nnamani stated that Olanrewaju is known as an effective cross-functional team leader with creative problem-solving skills and decisiveness. Therefore, he is expected to foster productive partnerships with internal stakeholders and clients to achieve corporate goals, streamlining operations and controlling costs to deliver substantial revenue growth in highly competitive business markets.

He has held various senior roles in multinational organizations like Mixta Africa, General Electric, MTN Nigeria, Dimension Data, PwC, Zenith Bank, Konga among others. Olanrewaju is a seasoned Finance/IFRS/IPSAS expert and respected analyst on Corporate Governance and Financial Reporting matters, with practical experience spanning virtually all sectors of business endeavour and academics.