May Day: PAN Nigeria enjoins workers to adhere to personal hygiene measures

PAN Nigeria Limited has enjoined millions of workers in the public, private and informal sectors of the Nigerian economy to adhere to personal safety measures as they observe the 2020 edition of the annual International Workers’ Day all over the country today.

In a statement titled, “Goodwill Message to Nigerian Workers on May Day 2020”, the Managing Director of the company, Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, said: “Though the times are sober in the country and throughout the world today, due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic, we are pleased to felicitate with Nigerian workers, enjoining them to keep adhering to the personal hygiene measures prescribed by the health authorities in the country.”

Mohammed added, “We especially commend the medical doctors, nurses and thousands of other health care professionals who have been at the forefront in this current national fight to heal those already infected by the virus and to prevent others from getting infected. We are proud of these Nigerian medical professionals who have already sacrificed so much for the sake of their fellow citizens”.

International Workers’ Day, also known as May Day or Labour Day, is observed on May 1 all over the world. In Nigeria, it is usually a day of rallies organized by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and other affiliate workers’ unions.

But considering the devastating Coronavirus pandemic that the whole world is dealing with today with no room for such rallies, we can only share the hope that this crisis will soon be overcome and workers can resume work again.