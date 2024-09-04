May & Baker marks eight decades of service with community innovation

Patrick Ajah, managing director of May & Baker

May & Baker, one of Nigeria’s first pharmaceutical companies is set to empower communities and foster innovations at its 80th anniversary.

The company was founded on September 4, 1944, as Nigeria’s first pharmaceutical company and began local manufacture of medicines in 1976. In 2002, it became 100 percent owned by Nigerians following the divestment of our foreign partners.

As part of the celebration, May & Baker has decided to give back to society by donating a borehole to the Egusi Ota community in Ogun state, renovating some Charity homes within Lagos, and helping some students in some schools to cover their tuition fees, especially at their final year.

According to the company, the projects started on September 2nd, 2024 with the commissioning of the renovated pavement walk and walls within Modupe Cole Memorial child care and treatment home in Akoka, Lagos state. Donation of the borehole will be done on September 3rd, 2024 in Ota, Ogun State.

“In the same vein of giving back to society, on Wednesday, September 4, we shall visit four charity homes in Lagos and Ogun States with products and other gifts. That way we hope to touch the lives of some less privileged ones; a cause we have committed to for some years now and will continue to do as God gives us grace,” it said.

The pharmaceutical firm will also organise a “Walk for Life” event which will cut across major streets within Ikeja and Agege, Lagos.

“This event is not only geared towards celebrating our company’s eight decades of quality service and innovation but also a commitment to promoting health and wellness in our community. Our success has been driven by an unwavering commitment to scientific excellence and a dedication to improving patient outcomes despite challenges of the operating environment,” Patrick Ajah, managing director of May & Baker said.