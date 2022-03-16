May & Baker launches new product, rewards customers

May & Baker (M&B) Nigeria Plc., Nigeria’s premier pharmaceutical company recently launched a new malaria medicine “Artelum Combo” hosted and rewarded its key and outstanding customers at the annual “distributor’s forum” grand event in Intercontinental Hotel Lagos.

M&B with over 77 years in ensuring quality pharmaceutical products and also satisfying the need of the Nigerian populace gave out various incentives to its distributors, wholesalers, and other customers who showed outstanding loyalty through their patronage of the company’s products in 2021.

The company in the event announced that the new product “Artelum Combo” is coming into the Nigerian market as a unique value proposition brand of Arthemeter – Lumefantrine and Paracetamol that offers a complete treatment of malaria in one pack.

Valentine Okelu, the executive director of sales and marketing of May and Baker reiterated that malaria remains one of the commonest diseases causing death in the world hence Artelum Combo is a refined Artemisinin Combination Therapy (ACT) which is a known mainstay in malaria treatment with improvement.

This according to M&B is because it has been proved that patients on ACTs do not experience fast symptomatic relief (headache, fever, and pains) because it lacks analgesic or antipyretic properties, leading to reduced fever clearance and slow symptomatic relief for patients.

“This calls for the need for patients to get a product that addresses the problem. Artelum Combo solves this challenge as it contains quality ACT from May and Baker and the very effective M&B Paracetamol popularly referred to as “the red one,” he said.

Patrick Ajah, the managing director/ chief executive officer of May & Baker in his speech said that the grew its turnover by 34 percent last year, from N8.1 billion to N10.8 billion, outperforming the previous year and achieving 98 percent of the target set on the assumption of office.

He assured the stakeholders and shareholders that the company is set to redouble its efforts in the coming years.

“The company would redouble its efforts as it looked to reinvent itself to become “number one in terms of profitability and revenue in the industry,” Ajah said.

Ajah assured M&B stakeholders at the 2022 Customer’s Forum that his team would not rest on oars until it reclaimed the market through competitive pricing, quality products, cost optimisation, and aggressive marketing drive.

According to the managing director, “The management has, thus, set another ambitious target for this financial year, raising the turnover mark to N17 billion, 57 percent up from last year’s performance.”

The company used the occasion to interact closely, with its customers, share thoughts and experiences with them and find ways of improving on the services rendered to the customers as well as discuss sales plans for 2022.

Some of the personalities at the event are Patrick Ajah, the managing director/chief executive officer of May & Baker, Chukwudi Diji of the Chuphil Pharmacy, and Valentine Okelu, the executive director of sales & marketing of May & Baker Nigeria Plc.