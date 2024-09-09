Mastercard Foundation to drive women empowerment at 79th UNGA

The Mastercard Foundation Scholars Programme has supported 40,000 young people and plans to scale up to 100,000 young people

The Mastercard Foundation will host two events at the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79) to address girls’ education and women’s economic empowerment in Africa.

These will be held at the Millenium Hilton New York, One UN Plaza Hotel, on September 22, 2024, according to a recent report.

The events, themed “Powering Parity—Inclusive Education for a Sustainable Future” and “Invincible: Empowering Women, Transforming Africa,” will showcase successful educational models and explore solutions to create a more equitable economic landscape for women in Africa.

Mastercard Foundation is also set to expand its partnership focused on initiatives for girls and young women.

“The Mastercard Foundation is committed to accelerating access to dignified and fulfilling work for 21 million young women in Africa by 2030 as part of its Young Africa Works strategy,” the report said.

“The Foundation is proud to collaborate with exceptional institutions to co-create and scale solutions that drive meaningful impact for communities. Our approach resonates strongly with the UNGA 79 general debate theme of leaving no one behind,” said Tina Muparadzi, executive director of education and transitions, at Mastercard Foundation.