Mastercard Foundation partners community-based organizations to drive COVID-19 public awareness campaign

Mastercard Foundation has partnered with some Community Based Organizations (CBOs) in Nigeria to drive awareness of COVID-19 safety protocols. The CBOs include Mask4AllNG, Nigeria Youth SDGs Network, New Leaf Foundation and some chapters of the Junior Chamber International (JCI) in higher institutions across the country.

The campaign, which is in its second phase, is aimed at sensitizing and engaging Nigerians to continue observing the COVID-19 protocols of; wearing facemasks, maintaining physical distancing, regular hand sanitizing and other precautions as stipulated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to protect themselves, their families and the community.

Read also: MyCredit Investments receives BBB/A3/Stable ratings from GCR

The Public Awareness Campaign, with the universal hashtag #Itisuptous is being implemented in Nigeria with a Pidgin English adaptation of the hashtag #EdeyUrHand. The campaign kicked off at key locations including campuses of higher institutions, communities, garages & motor parks among others in key cities across the country.

The community engagement activities are expected to reach about 40,000 people directly while another 180,000 people will be impacted indirectly, with the Radio and Digital campaign estimated to reach over 40million Nigerians.

Some of the activities lined up for the awareness campaign include COVID 29 protocol awareness walk on campuses, COVID-19 summit and seminar, motor parks and garage engagement. The campaign activities would also pay visits to key influencers in the communities such traditional rulers, health workers, pastors and clerics. Key locations such as prisons and orphanages will be visited also.