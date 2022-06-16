Marq Sikyor Africa moves to tackle brand counterfeiting

Worried about the danger and effects of counterfeited products in society and its economic implication, Marq Sikyor Africa, a brand protection and anti-counterfeiting company, said it is set out to fight the menace in all ramifications.

Counterfeiting which occurs in virtually all products from vehicle accessories to food and drugs and equipment discourages investment, and innovation and when counterfeited products are consumed it can lead to death or deformation.

Speaking in Lagos recently, the Founder and Group Evangelist of the company, Joko Okupe said his firm provides services to local, international and global companies, institutions, and organisations, that wish to protect their brands from counterfeiting and other forms of infringement in Africa. The firm covers the key markets in the continent.

“The repertoire of expertise and experience available to Marq Sikyor Africa, its in-depth understanding of the market terrains, and good grasp of the workings of Law Enforcement and Regulatory Agencies, make us surefooted to deliver results in infringement investigations and enforcement matters. Our brand protection investigations cover Anti-Counterfeiting, Anti-Piracy, Parallel Imports, Product Diversion, Trademark Infringement and Product Tampering/Adulteration among others”, he said.

Speaking to business owners, business executives, marketing directors, brand custodians, corporate affairs directors, regulatory agencies, security operatives, and the brand-marketing and technology media community, Okupe said that the meeting with the stakeholders was a great milestone in the fight against all forms of infringements; and in the efforts to safeguard brand assets and intellectual property in Nigeria

“Currently, we are in a globalised world where brand building has become a strong fundamental for businesses, institutions, and governments – as it propels business growth and countries’ economic growth. In today’s world, where all frontiers and boundaries are broken, brands cross geographic and cultural borders in trade relationships involving exports for the purpose of earning foreign exchange, and even in organizing cultural events anchored on brand sponsorship”.

According to him, “of the top 10 most valuable brands in the world, 7 are of American origin and are great wealth earners for the businesses and the country. It’s no wonder the USA is at the forefront of championing Anti-counterfeiting drive globally.

There is a new awakening to the understanding that brands are intangible but incredibly effective assets to a nation’s growth and development.” It is noted that developed economies appear to be over-investing in branding compared to developing economies to increase their competitiveness. For this reason, developing countries, particularly African countries, are encouraged to ignite their passion for building strong brands, if they must compete favourably in the global marketplace. He said that strong brands don’t just happen; “They are outcomes of great visions powered by strong strategies and backed by great investments and commitment.”