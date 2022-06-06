Margaret Moore emerges new president of PILA

Margaret Moore, managing director/CEO, Mega Trust Insurance Brokers Limited will on Tuesday be inaugurated as the President of the Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA).

She will be taking over from Joyce Ojemudia, Managing Director/CEO, African Alliance Insurance Plc who has served the female insurance body for the last two years.

PILA is the elite professional Association of Women in Insurance across Africa, established in 1973 and has become the rallying point for professional women in the industry.

The investiture ceremony scheduled to hold at Oriental Hotels in Victoria Island will have in attendance the Commissioner for Insurance, Sunday Olorunda Thomas and other top players within and outside the industry.

Margaret Nkechinyere Moore is a seasoned composite Insurance Practitioner with extensive exposure and experience in Marketing, Underwriting, Claims, Reinsurance and Insurance Broking. She is amiable and engaging with a positive personality, a focused team player, goal-getter, and a natural motivator.

She holds a BSc (First Class Hons) degree in Insurance from Joseph Ayo Babalola University, a Post Graduate Diploma in Maritime Law and Master’s Degree in Business Administration (Financial Management) from Lagos State University.

She holds professional qualifications in insurance from both Nigeria and London, as well as in Marketing and shipping.

Margaret started her career in Insurance with Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation in 1987 and participated in the coordination of the underwriting activities in the Oil and Gas Department for nearly ten years.

She later joined Prestige Assurance Plc. as Head, Marine Underwriting department; then United Trust Assurance Company as Head of Marketing and later Technical Operations and rose to the position of Assistant General Manager in 2005. She sought a new challenge at Crusader Insurance Plc. now Custodian and Allied Insurance Company in 2007 as Head, Brokers Unit and Corporate Clients.

In 2010, she was hired by then UBA Metropolitan Life, now Tangerine Life Insurance) as divisional head, Lagos Island Corporate Marketing, made remarkable milestones, and left Tangerine Life in 2020 as a Deputy General Manager to become the Managing Director of Mega Trust Insurance Brokers Nigeria Limited.