Mansur Ahmed joins iCentra’s board of directors

iCentra, a leading technology and business solutions company has announced the appointment of Mansur Ahmed to its Board of Directors.

With this strategic addition, iCentra strengthens its leadership team to drive innovation, accelerate growth, and advance its mission of leveraging innovation and technology to transform people and organizations for excellent performance.

Ahmed is an accomplished professional with a 50-year career spanning diverse roles in public and private sectors, academia, and NGOs.

An alumnus of Nottingham University (BSc Mechanical Engineering) and Cranfield University (MSc Industrial Engineering), he began his career in 1973 at Ahmadu Bello University before moving into industry, including senior roles at NNPC where he headed the refinery and petrochemical operations as Group Executive Director between 1999 and 2003.

In 2003, Ahmed became director general of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), driving advocacy for economic policy reform. Five years later, he left NESG to pioneer Nigeria’s Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

His work extended to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) initiative. An Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR), he is a distinguished fellow of multiple professional bodies.

He is the immediate past President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, current interim President of the Pan-African Manufacturers Association and a member of Africa Quality Policy Council.

Ahmed retired in 2023 after a decade as Group Executive Director at Dangote Group, focusing on government and strategic relations. He is currently a special adviser to the President/CEO of Dangote Group.

He brings a wealth of experience and a distinguished career spanning decades in corporate leadership, and public service. His expertise in strategic management, governance, and business transformation aligns seamlessly with iCentra’s vision for the future.

“We are honored to welcome Engr. Mansur Ahmed to the iCentra Board,” said Taopheek Babayeju, CEO of iCentra. “His deep understanding of complex industries and his dedication to fostering innovation and sustainability make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. We are confident that his guidance will further our efforts to deliver transformative solutions to our clients and communities globally.”

Ahmed has expressed enthusiasm about joining the iCentra Board. “I am excited to be part of iCentra’s journey and contribute to its vision of leveraging technology and innovation to address critical challenges in today’s dynamic business environment.

“I look forward to working with the Board and leadership team to achieve sustainable growth and create lasting value,” he stated.

