Makinde, Obasanjo laud Fanmilk’s 63-year dedication to African market

Oluwaseyi Makinde, executive governor of Oyo State, and Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria, have expressed their support towards the launch of an advanced product line of Fanmilk in Ibadan that showcases its dedication to the African market.

Fan Milk Plc, a manufacturer of frozen dairy and ice cream brands in Nigeria, was established under the Danone group, a French multinational food company in 1961.

The company unveiled its newly completed state-of-the-art ambient dairy product line in Ibadan, Oyo State will produce the FanYogo Yoghurt Drink, a nutritious and creamy drink based on extensive science, research, and innovation.

According to the company, the new yoghurt line is equipped with the latest technology, ensuring efficient and sustainable production processes.

“As we look to the future, Fan Milk Plc aims to continue investing in expanding our production capabilities and enhancing our product offerings. We remain dedicated to supporting the local economy through job creation and contributing to the overall development of the dairy industry in Nigeria and beyond,” it said.

Oluwaseyi Makinde, represented by Adebayo Lawal, deputy governor of Oyo state expressed his enthusiasm at the commissioning event.

“It is a great honour to witness the inauguration of Fan Milk Plc’s state-of-the-art ambient dairy product line here in Ibadan, where we have been the host for the past 63 years. This facility not only represents a significant milestone in the advancement of our local dairy industry but also underscores the commitment of Fan Milk Plc and Danone to the socio-economic development of Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole,” he said.

He highlighted that such investment in technology will create numerous job opportunities, stimulate the local economy, enhance the quality of dairy products available to citizens, and drive growth and innovation in the state.

Véronique Penchienati-Bosetta, deputy CEO of Danone also expressed his enthusiasm towards the launch.

“This investment reaffirms Danone’s long-term commitment to the African market and our belief in the potential for growth in the dairy sector. The new line will not only enhance our production capacity but also ensure that we continue to provide consumers with nutritious and high-quality products that they can trust,” he said.

Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria said, “Fan Milk Plc has long been a household name in Nigeria, renowned for its dedication to producing high-quality dairy products that have nourished generations of Nigerians.”

He noted that the facility stands as a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to quality, growth, and the well-being of its consumers.