LxLf Limited offers 40% discount on watch brands, celebrates one year anniversary

As part of the activities to mark its one year anniversary, LxLf Limited, an online fashion retail store has disclosed plans to offer a 40 percent discount across all watch brands it retails.

LxLf Limited which is among the subsidiaries of I’s Age Limited started the promotion on the 1st of June 2020 and will end on the 30th of June 2020.

Watch brands the company intends to extend this promotion to include Police, French Connection, Lee Cooper, Ben Sherman and Sekonda.

Speaking on LxLf’s journey in the last one year, Okeisolobrugwe Clifford Ikpikpini, the Chairman and CEO of I’s Age Limited, explained that it hasn’t been an easy journey both in the setting up of LxLf Limited and its subsequent operations sustenance especially trying to convince new customers that LxLf Limited only sell brands they have retail agreements with either directly or with their Nigerian accredited dealer.

Ikpikpini said the company has built trust amid the menace of too many fraudulent online retailers, those that display a product image and deliver something else to those that sell replicas as original.

He said he is grateful in general to every company that agreed to be a part of LxLf Limited operations from DHL EXPRESS that handles all its customers orders delivery nationwide, to the brands Nigerian authorized retailers and most importantly all its customer that took a leap of faith trusting LxLf and making purchases before and during it’s one year anniversary 40 percent discount promo, he also said I’s Age Limited is working diligently on getting retail agreements with more luxury brands for LxLf Limited so as to increase the brands/category options/choices for present and future customers.

LxLf Limited which began public commercial operations on the 10th of April 2019 engages in free nationwide delivery in two working days with DHL EXPRESS and makes claims of their returns being free of charge.

The company also provides free after sales services within warranty period for all products that come with warranty and ensures that all watches they sell come with their respective manufacturers internationally accepted warranty.