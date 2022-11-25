Local contents will make housing affordable, reduce deficits – Dexta Africa

Olamide Ojo, the CEO of Dexta Africa has said that the usage of local building materials and contents as well as appropriate construction technologies will empower more Nigerians and make housing more affordable for Nigerians, thereby, reducing increasing housing deficits.

Ojo, who stated that with Nigeria’s population constantly skyrocketing, implementing urban architectural plans to manage the country’s land mass proves an important case and all the efforts must be undertaken with an appreciable consideration for the local contents in housing projects.

Ojo, a product designer of about six years, who stated this in a press statement issued to the newsmen in Ibadan, expressed worry that the skyscrappers in the country are built horizontally rather than vertically like other developed countries.

He pointed out that “this building style when placed side by side with our 923,000 km² land mass and population will widen the gap of housing deficit and threaten healthy living as farming areas will be reduced.”

He noted that Dexta Africa which was launched in September 2022 will join other players, to address the present housing deficits in the country, contribute, on a national scale, to value creation for the well-being of people, improve quality of life, deliver the best development, and provide opportunities to members of the public.

He further noted that Dexta Africa, which has already launched Paxlife Gardens and Origin Prime, on Lagos Island plans to identify undervalued and complex assets that are overlooked in Africa and transform them into catalysts of change.

“The overall aim of our brand is to manage the landmass in Nigeria while we leverage on its natural resources. We are building an inclusive brand that will benefit Nigerians.

“Apart from the partnership with oversea professionals in order to implement a housing architecture that matches our vision. We want to make use of indigenous materials and appropriate construction technologies which are affordable and readily available for members of the public.

“We believe these plans plus our affordability in prime locations will speedily reduce the housing deficit in the country,” Ojo said.