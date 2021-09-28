Liz Wiseman, top business strategists to converge for leadership project

American leadership coach and human resource consultant, Liz Wiseman and a host of top Nigerian business strategists plan to share insights on strategies for growth and productivity with Nigerian business leaders and top professionals at the second West African Business Leaders’ Summit (WABLS), taking place virtually on September 29, 2021.

Themed, ‘The Multiplier Effect’ organized by The Leadership Project (TLP) and sponsored by the Global Leadership Network, USA, in partnership with Zenera Consulting and Vision International Leadership Consultancy. The seminar will examine strategies by which current and aspiring business leaders and professionals can grow their productivity and influence by empowering those around them.

Liz Wiseman is a researcher, author and executive advisor who teaches leadership to executives around the world. She is the author of the New York Times bestseller Multipliers: How the Best Leaders Make Everyone Smarter.

Based in Silicon Valley, her firm, the Wiseman Group, provides leadership research and development to a wide range of clients including Apple, AT&T, Disney, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nike, Salesforce, Tesla, and Twitter.

At the WABLS, Wiseman will be joined by some of Nigeria’s most brilliant business strategists, including renowned branding expert and Chairman, Zenera Group, Meka Olowola; writer and CEO of Touchstone Limited, Tunde Ojo; human resource expert and Divisional Director, Human Resources at Leadway Assurance, Kunbi Adeoti; Management Consultant and social innovator, Leonard Thomas; and Director of Administration & Communication for Vision International, Piboere Okukulabe.

“At the upcoming second WABLS, business leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals will gain insights on how to be a multiplier. As a multiplier, you will use your skills to amplify and inspire people around you, to become better and do their best work thereby growing your organization by giving room to your staff to bring out their best in achieving the overall goal of your organization,” said Gary Schwammlein, President Emeritus of The Global Leadership Network.

Interested participants are to register for free ahead on the website, www.tlp.org.ng as limited slots are available.

According to Meka Olowola, who is one of the speakers, the leader who achieves the most is the one who makes all the people around them leaders.

“Helping others around us to realize and maximize their creativity is one of the key strategies for increasing productivity. Join us and other business strategists as we unravel the ‘Multiplier Effect’, together at this upcoming business discourse,” Olowola said.

The Leadership Project is an international consortium of project managers and think tanks, powered by the Global Leadership Network (GLN). The Leadership Project aims to bridge the leadership gap in Africa, especially from the perspective of the private sector by vouchsafing stakeholders with the requisite tools for first-rate growth.