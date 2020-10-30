BusinessDay
LivingTrust Mortgage Bank achieves another milestone, migrates to NSE’s Growth Board

Kunle Adewole.
In a letter dated October 23, 2020, and addressed to the Managing Director of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank, Kunle Adewole, the NSE said the approval was granted after due consideration of the bank's application.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange has admitted leading mortgage lender, Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc, which recently changed its name to LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc, to the Standard Segment of the Growth Board of The Exchange. The development followed the approval of the bank’s request to migrate from the Alternative Securities Market (ASeM) Board to the Standard…

