LG unveils Nigerian Chef, Gbugbemi, to unleash skill with company’s kitchen appliances

LG Electronics has announced its partnership with Oritsegbugbemi Edward Fregene, a Nigeria’s popular celebrity chef, popularly known as Chef Fregz, to offer Nigerians unique culinary skills while preparing local dishes at home using LG Home Appliance Products.

Unveiling the Chef, Brian Kang, general manager Home Appliances Division, LG Electronics West Africa Operations, said: “At a time like this when people still work from home, LG is connecting people to their passions – such as culinary – which is more important than ever; LG Electronics will be leveraging Chef Fregz expertise to create exciting physical events online in a series of cooking.”

Read also: Revenue allocation review not intended to change fiscal arrangement – RMAFC

As part of the new line up, culinary enthusiasts can watch the Chef Fregz cook up a storm in the kitchen using LG Kitchen Appliances such as Microwave Oven, Gas cooker, and InstaView Refrigerator.

“At LG, we are deeply committed to our customers’ desire for beautiful products and we have an opportunity to continue connecting consumers with their passions,” Kang further said.

He further said that, “Gbugbemi Fregene’s choice emerge from the way he has built his brand focusing on attracting Nigerian youths by appealing to their passion for new and creative cooking. This he did, in order to meet the need for young chefs to communicate and connect with the upwardly mobile crowd, which he serviced, whereby promoting his brand by hosting regularly summer style cookouts called Chef Fregz Special.”

A graduate of the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Institute based in Paris, France, Chef Fregz, is one of the leading chefs in the country. He has been a judge at several cooking competitions across the country. The most notable one is Knorr Taste Quest.

He is the CEO of the food delivery service, Fregz Á Porter that offers its services to clients across Lagos and South West Nigeria.