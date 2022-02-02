Leky Mills launches new easy-to-cook yam products for Nigeria market

Leky Mills, an agro-allied food processing company has launched its new products – Yam sticks and Yam chips, now available in different sizes and packaging of 600g and 2.5kg in the Nigerian consumer market.

The company known for quality and affordable processed yam products also used the product launch held in Lagos to unveil music sensation Teni as its Brand Ambassador.

The modern agro-processing company has been in operation for more than a year with a clear value proposition to ease consumers’ pain points by making Yams easy and convenient to prepare within minutes. Through this commercial enterprise, Leky Mills has distinguished itself in the agricultural industry through its innovative value addition to the Nigerian staple while earning the trust of distributors, restaurants and working professionals who prioritise ease and convenience in their daily activities.

Following the launch, Leky Mills noted it aims to provide quality and affordable processed yam products to consumers while at the same time bridging the gap between local production and household consumption in domestic and foreign markets within the short to medium term.

Speaking during the unveiling, Derinsola Adebayo, CEO/co-founder, Leky Mills said, ‘’We are here to launch our new product offerings and unveil our Brand Ambassador which is Teni.

“Our choice of ambassador is informed by her long history and deep commitment to commercial collaborations. We believe she has a strong personality, and with a proven track record, she engages with our target audience at a massive scale. Furthermore, he said, “We also want to share to the world this new innovative product that we came up with–a solution, and not just any solution, but a Nigerian and African solution to a problem that we all face. We believe Leky Mills offers those solutions by providing quality and affordable processed yam products to consumers.’’

While also commenting at the press conference, Kola Lawal, chief marketing officer/co-founder added, “Our distribution will expand as we have now designed a robust distribution network and made it easy to onboard distributors into a scheme that’s profitable for all stakeholders. Initially, we were operating on a low production capacity as a result of new entry into the business space, but right now, we own a private facility with the capacity to produce a large number of products that can serve consumers in the country; majorly, Lagos.’’

Leky Mills is committed to the highest industry safety procedures with approvals, certifications, and licenses from all relevant regulatory authorities in Nigeria. Through its experienced team of employees, the organisation is committed to its mission of providing consumers with ease and convenience.