Lekki Port deepens CSR investments, donates Food items to host communities

Developer of the Lekki Deep Sea Port Project currently under construction at the Lagos Free Trade Zone, Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, has deepened its investments in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in Nigeria.

The company, led by a director, Bode Oyedele, cushioned the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown on the people of the communities as it distributed food items to the 6 host communities of Itoke, Magbon-segun, Idotun, Lujagba, Okesegun and Lekuru at the project site in Lagos.

The gesture, which attracted commendations from the community leaders, was done, according to Oyedele, based on the company’s core value of giving back to the community as palliative to help ease the difficulties occasioned by the COVID-19 lockdown.

“We are here today to present these food items to the communities as a way of showing our concern to the wellbeing of the people of our host communities especially during this trying period”, he said.

While assuring them of the commitment of Lekki Port and China Harbour Engineering LFTZ Enterprise (CHELE) to continue to do everything possible to support the host communities, Ayodele urged the community leaders to ensure that the food items are distributed to reach every household within their communities.

He further commended the communities for peaceful co-existence and relationship with the company over the years and expressed the hope that they will continue to adopt diplomacy and peaceful resolution of disputes and misunderstandings.

Waheed Tubeko, the Baale of Idotun Community, while speaking on behalf of all the community leaders, lauded the company for the kind gesture and prayed for the successful completion of the project for the benefit of the company, the communities and humanity at large.