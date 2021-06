Nigeria’s fast-growing health insurance provider, Leadway Health in partnership with the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service and REPPLAW Blood Donors Club, has announced its blood donation drive initiative to commemorate this year’s World Blood Donor Day. The 2-day blood donation exercise is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 15 and Wednesday, June 16, 2021,…

