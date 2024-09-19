Leadway Capital & Trusts names Sola Seweje as new CEO

Leadway Capital and Trusts Limited (LCTL), a leading provider of wills and trusts services in Nigeria, has announced the appointment of Sola Seweje as its new Chief Executive Officer. Seweje succeeds Ayodeji Wuraola, who has served as the Managing Director/CEO, driving the company’s growth and expanding its market reach.

With over 18 years of experience in the financial services sector, Seweje brings a wealth of expertise in trust services, asset management, and financial planning. Her previous leadership roles include Managing Director of Capital Express Global Trustees Limited and Coronation Trustees Limited. She has also led business development efforts at ARM Trustees Limited and United Capital Trustees Limited.

Reflecting on her appointment, Seweje expressed her gratitude and excitement, saying, “It is an honour to step into this leadership role at such a pivotal time. I am committed to building on the strong foundation laid by Wuraola and continuing the company’s legacy of excellence.”

Wuraola, in his farewell statement, expressed confidence in Seweje’s leadership and praised her strategic vision. LCTL, known for its commitment to business and generational continuity, looks forward to a new chapter under Seweje’s leadership, promising innovative and client-focused services.