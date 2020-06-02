Leadway Assurance holds virtual AGM, pays N38.5bn claims in 2019

Leadway assurance company Limited has held its 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) via a virtual reporting an increase in claims paid to its policyholders, from N33.9 billion in 2018 to N38.5 billion in 2019.

READ ALSO: COVID -19 palliatives: Leadway Assurance gives back to motor insurance clients

The company also posted stronger balance sheet size which enlarged by 26 percent from N312 billion recorded in 2018 to N394 billion in 2019, just as Gross Written Premium (GWP) of N90.6 billion was recorded in 2019, an increase of 4 percent from N87.5billion in 2018. The company attributed the growth in its GWP to a boost in its composite business, specifically via the Specialty Life portfolio.

Speaking during the company’s AGM, Tunde HassanOdukale, the managing director/ceo, reiterated Leadway’s continued commitment to its policyholders through prompt claims payment, as the bedrock of the company’s business. With this, the company has now paid over N136 billion in claims in the last six years.

“We continue to demonstrate our commitment to our loyal customers through our customer services delivery channels, underpinned by a motivated team, outstanding brokers and agents, innovations and technology.

“I am proud that we have transmitted the principle of devoted customer-focus into a five-decade legacy that would continue to be the compass with which we steer the next half-century of operational excellence. With our balance sheet strength and technological innovations, we are confident of maintaining market leadership, whilst deepening insurance penetration to our youthful African population,” Tunde Hassan-odukale said.

In his remark, Martin Luther Agwai, chairman, Board of Directors, acknowledged the outstanding strategic leadership qualities, vision, and the prudence the erstwhile managing director, Oye Hassan-odukale who retired from the company after 38 years of dedicated stewardship.

He welcomed Tunde Hassan-odukale “to chart the next path and phase of growth for Leadway to become a global competitor of the next generation’s reference.”

He maintained that the company is in pole position to meet the new regulatory requirements for recapitalization of the industry. “The prudence of the company’s Management over the years has prepared us for the regulations of today where we are in a good position to comply with the minimum share capital requirement without the exigency for any call on shareholders. I am also happy to inform you that the regulator has approved the company’s recapitalization plan and extended full compliance timeline till 31st December”, the Chairman added.