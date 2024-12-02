Leadway Assurance equips SMEs with risk protection as festive season nears

As momentum into the 2024 festive season continues, businesses, especially Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), face paradoxical realities of increased sales opportunities and consequent risks associated with their operations.

Recognising that with consumer spending and holidaymaking increasing businesses for SMEs lurks the possibilities of risk from these spikes in commercial activities such as – theft, accidents, burglaries, fire outbreaks, frauds, and system failures, Leadway Assurance has reaffirmed its position as a transformative partner to SMEs by empowering businesses with practical strategies for navigating the complexities of the season.

A recent webinar with the theme: “Driving Increased Sales During the Festive Season,” organised by Leadway, brought together industry leaders, SME experts, and government representatives to share insights and practical strategies designed to empower businesses during this peak sales period.

Highlighting its role as more than just an insurance provider, Leadway focused on equipping SMEs with tools to navigate market complexities, amplify their sales potential, and safeguard their operations. This aligns with the brand’s mission to deliver robust risk management and business solutions to bolster economic growth.

Umashime Oguzor-Doghro, head of the Retail Division at Leadway Assurance, who headlined the speaker’s lineup, highlighted the importance of the season on businesses and the role of risk mitigation tools at such a critical time: “The festive season is a time of immense opportunity, but it also comes with unique risks for SMEs. Our theme reflects our dedication to helping businesses not only navigate the unique challenges of the festive season but also seize opportunities to drive growth and profitability. At Leadway, we see it as our duty to address these challenges and help businesses capitalise on this critical period for growth. We are committed to being a trusted partner in building sustainable success for businesses across Nigeria.”

“Insurance is often seen as a reactive tool, but at Leadway, we position it as a strategic asset. With our competitive risk management solutions—spanning property, transit, and employee coverage, we enable businesses to operate with confidence, knowing they are protected from the unforeseen. What sets us apart is our free advisory service, which ensures businesses are fully equipped before they even take up our insurance products.” Umashime added.

In addition to risk management, the webinar championed collaboration as a catalyst for success. Leadway’s partnerships with event managers and SME stakeholders aim to ensure seamless operations during the festive season, reinforcing the company’s role as more than just an insurer but a reliable business ally.

“As Nigeria’s leading insurance provider, we understand the intricacies of running a business in today’s climate. The festive season is a time for SMEs to reimagine their potential. By partnering with Leadway, businesses gain access to a unique combination of expertise, protection, and growth strategies that enable them to deliver exceptional value to their customers and achieve measurable success.”, she concluded.

