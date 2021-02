Law Union & Rock gets NAICOM approval on new board of directors

Underwriting firm, Law Union & Rock Insurance Plc has received the approval of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) of its new board of directors recently appointed by the company. A statement signed by Bolaji Akerele, head, research, strategy and corporate communications disclosed the new directors as Eric Idiahi, Abayomi Onifade, Subulade Giwa-amu, Ije Onejeme, Umaru…