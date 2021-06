In line with its vision of developing knowledge capacity for future infopreneurs in Nigeria, Laterna Ventures Limited has partnered with Dano Milk to host a reading session for children. Nnaji Charles, corporate affairs manager of Laterna Ventures Limited, said at a reading session organised to mark this year’s International Children’s Day that the company is…

