LAPO MFB wins highest impact on MSMEs in Nigeria Award

LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited (LAPO MFB) reaffirms its position as a leader in the microfinance sector with Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) Awards for the Highest Impact on MSMEs in Nigeria.

The awards were given on Friday at the 4th edition of the Service Ambassadors Award, organised by the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) at the Civic Centre in Lagos celebrating financial institutions demonstrating exceptional service and impact in the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector in Nigeria.

According to a statement, LAPO MFB received the DBN MFB Award for the Highest-Impact in DBN focus states, highlighting its significant contributions to the economic empowerment of states prioritised by DBN, recognising the bank’s efforts in providing financial support and driving economic growth for small businesses across the country.

“The bank further solidified its impact with the DBN MFB Award for the Highest Impact on the South-South Zone, acknowledging its remarkable efforts in fostering economic development and financial inclusion in the South-South region of Nigeria,” it added.

Tony Okpanachi, managing director/CEO of the Development Bank of Nigeria, commended LAPO MFB for its dedication to sustainable development and its innovative approach to MSME financing.

“We are proud to recognize LAPO Microfinance Bank for its outstanding contributions to the MSME sector in Nigeria. Their efforts have not only supported the growth of small businesses but have also significantly impacted the economic development of focus states and regions across the country,” he said.

Oluremi Akande, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at LAPO Microfinance Bank, expressed gratitude for the recognition and reiterated the bank’s commitment to fostering economic empowerment through accessible and affordable financial services.

“We are proud to receive these awards from the Development Bank of Nigeria. These awards are testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our relentless pursuit of excellence in providing financial solutions that meet the needs of underserved communities. We will continue to drive innovation and expand our reach to uplift more Nigerians out of poverty,” he said.