LAPO MfB wins BusinessDay’s Microfinance Bank of the Year

LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited, (LAPO MfB), a premium microfinance institution in Nigeria, has won the “Microfinance Bank of the Year” 2022 in the 10th edition of the BusinessDay’s Banks’ and other Financial Institutions’ (BAFI) Awards event.

Oluremi Akande, head of communications and Branding, said “LAPO MfB won the award category for the 9th consecutive time; a recognition of LAPO’s industry leadership and its consistency in the delivery of its core mandate of social and economic empowerment of members of low-income households, through the provision of responsive financial services and social interventions impacting lives and communities in a sustainable manner”.

“This award is dedicated to our loyal Clients, resilient and committed Staff, Board and Management of the microfinance bank for providing sound and strategic leadership in line with the vision of the institution,” Akande said.

LAPO MfB remains committed to its over 30 years mandate of social and economic empowerment of members of low-income households and owners of micro small medium enterprises in a sustainable way.