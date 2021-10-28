Landwey to tackle housing deficit with Audacity Skyline project

To further address the housing deficit in Nigeria by providing innovative solutions, one of Nigeria’s leading real estate firms, Landwey Investment Limited, is set to commence the development of an audacious project called The Audacity Skyline, a 100-floor building in the Eko Atlantic City in Lagos.

The proposed tower will be seated on 3,500 square metres of land space, proposed to start in August 2022 and is projected to end within two years.

“The issue of housing deficit has been growing from bad to worse and successive governments from the time of Nigeria’s independence 59 years ago have been grappling with this problem. But it seems that they have just been scratching it at the surface, especially as the country’s population has been growing exponentially, making the government’s efforts in this regard seem ineffectual,” the Chief Executive Officer, Landwey, Olawale Ayelara, said.

According to the CEO, in most developed economies, the housing sector is seen as an important industry for stimulating economic growth. “In Nigeria, however, access to affordable housing has largely remained an unfulfilled dream to the vast majority, most especially, the middle and the lower classes of the society.”

Explaining the features of the project, Ayelara said it is an architectural masterpiece that would feature tastefully finished residential with pent-houses, commercial spaces, and multi-level parking designated areas.

The project is one of Landwey’s greatest feats yet and is poised to cause an unprecedented shift in the real sector; “with projects like The Audacity Skyline, the transformation just started,” the property company said.

“We are glad to take this step along with Eko Atlantic City towards the infrastructural development of Lagos, and now I am confident that this will be one step out of many to come. We love what the Eko Atlantic City represents and that is why there is no better place to put the mega-project than here,” Ayelara enthused.

Landwey Investment is one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing real estate firms which operates within the commercial retail residential property segment and provides real estate advisory services.