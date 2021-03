Something new will be happening in the Nigerian property market on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13, 2021, as Landwey will be hitting the market with its Design upcoming open house. It is expected that the new dawn will break in the world of contemporary housing as the company, which is a leading provider…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login