Landmark Africa Group moves to help Lagos contain coronavirus 

Landmark Africa Group, developers of the ambitious mixed use Landmark Village in Lagos, has joined the league of corporate bodies helping the government in the contain the coronavirus pandemic as its impact spreads across cities and communities.



As the world changes in these times, the group is joining forces with other corporate organisations, individuals and agencies of the various governments to combat the spread of the virus.

“This is the time for us to come together as a community in Lagos and put aside personal conveniences and act. We believe that when disaster strikes, leaders take action,” Paul Onwunibe, the Group’s CEO, said in Lagos at the weekend.

“The Landmark Events Centre operators today announce that discussions are underway regarding a new initiative as part of its efforts to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added, disclosing that this follows the temporary suspension of its leisure and lifestyle operations, in line with directives from the Lagos State Government, which will allow Landmark to utilise some of its existing resources to support the community at large.

Led by the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO), the Lagos State Government and with donations from various corporate organisations and individuals, Onwuanibe said that discussions were underway regarding the establishment of an Emergency Response Centre which would be set up for Eti-Osa within the confines of the Landmark Centre building.



He noted that exhibition centres worldwide such as the world renowned ExCel Convention Centre in London and Itaquerao Stadium in Brazil have adopted similar strategies to combat this pandemic.



According to him, this private facility will be run by a team of best-in-class trained and PPE-equipped staff, and will be operated in close conjunction with experienced international public health officials, doctors, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and decontamination experts.



The Group CEO explained that the reason for this initiative, saying, “the Landmark Centre is primarily used as an event facility though it is imperative that during these difficult times the lives of all are put before earnings.

“We want to ensure a virus-free Nigeria and the lowest possible mortality rate. My thoughts and prayers are with families across the nation.”

Fadi Jarmakani, managing partner of the Landmark Centre disclosed that when he was approached by Richard Ajayi, founder of Bridge Clinic and chairman of the board for Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) with this idea he immediately knew that this was their chance to give back to the community.



“This is a community we have been an integral part of for years; we have held many events and celebrations and now it is our chance to give back in these difficult times. As you all know, the COVID-19 pandemic is at our doorstep, and our nation needs help to prevent this from becoming a catastrophe,” he said.

He assured that as individuals, people could play their part and isolate themselves, their families and households, by following the published NCDC and WHO guidelines.



Onwuanibe informed that discussions were underway with YPO, Lagos State and other stakeholders regarding the feasibility of this project as it is vital to ensure that the environment remains safe and secure during and after the operations of this temporary facility.



“We continue to pray for the safety of all during these uncertain times,” he said, assuring that more information would be shared once they are available.