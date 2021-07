The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) is set to launch her Service Charter on July 28, 2021. This is part of the Lagos State government policy on ease of doing business in the State. LIRS is one of the 14 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) approved by office of the Governor of Lagos State…

