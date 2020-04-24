Lagos shortlists 6 Chinese companies, others to bid for 4th Mainland Bridge project

The Lagos State government has shortlisted six Chinese companies and four others to bid for the construction of long proposed 4th Mainland Bridge that will connect the island and mainland parts of the state.

The shortlisted companies were drawn from a list of 32 who expressed interest in the construction of the multi-million dollars bridge project.

The Chinese companies include CCECC Nigeria Limited; CGGC-CGC Joint Venture; China Harbour Engineering Company Limited; China State Construction Engineering Corporation Nigeria Limited; Power Construction Corporation of China and Mota-Engil and CCCC Consortium.

The remaining four firms are IC ICTAS Insaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S, Ingenieros Consultores, S.A., through Makais Energy, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc and Mutual Commitment Company Limited.

Lagos is poised to improve its transportation system that is marked by traffic congestion, having one of the highest number of vehicles per km in Nigeria and globally. The government is determined to complement the state’s growing status as a megacity.

A statement signed by the special adviser to the Lagos State governor on works and infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye and the director-general, Office of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), Ope George, on Friday, said with shortlisting done, the government would proceed to evaluate the application criteria.

“Following the issuance of request for qualification to the 32 shortlisted and eligible respondents to the expression of interest, we are pleased to announce that the Lagos State government has received a total of 10 responses to the request for qualification (the applications) from the applicants.

“The Lagos State government will now proceed to evaluate the applications in line with the evaluation criteria set out in the request for qualification and thereafter announce the successful pre-qualified bidders, who shall be eligible for participation in the next stage of the selection/bidding process, being the request for proposals stage,” the statement further said.