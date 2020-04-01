Lagos ranks top on Q4 ’19 voice & data subscriber ranking

Lagos State has the highest number of subscribers in terms of active voice per State in Q4 2019 with 23.55million and closely followed by Ogun and Kano States with 11.18 million and 10.98 million respectively while Yobe and Gombe States have the least number of subscribers with 2.2 million

Similarly, Lagos State has the highest number of subscribers in terms of active internet per

State in Q4 2019 with 16,66million closely followed by Ogun and Kano States with 7.8 million and 7.4 million respectively while Bayelsa and Ebonyi States have the least number of subscribers with 916 thousand and 1.078million respectively

In a telecoms data for Q4 2019 released by the National Bureau of Statistics show that a total of 184.6 million subscribers were active on voice as against 179.2 million in Q3 2019 and 172 million in Q4 2018. This represented 3.08percent increase in voice subscriptions Quarter on Quarter and 6.87percent Year on Year.

Similarly, a total of 126 million subscribers were active on internet as against 123 million in Q3 2019 and 112 million in Q3 2018. This represented 2.37percent growth in internet subscriptions Quarter on Quarter and 12.50percent Year on Year.

MTN has the highest share of voice subscription, this is closely followed by AIRTEL, GLO,

EMTS and others respectively. Similarly, MTN has the highest share of internet subscription and followed by AIRTEL, GLO, EMTS and Others

Specifically, MTN has a total of 68.76million voice subscribers in Q4 as compared to 65.3million in Q3 2019, while GLO has 51.7million as compared to 49.21 million in Q3 2019; Airtel has 50,18million from 48.9million recorded in Q3 2019, and 9mobile dropped to 13.6million from 15.3 million in Q3 2019.