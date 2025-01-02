Lagos, Kano, Ibadan top populated cities in 2024

Lagos, Kano, and Ibadan are the most populated cities in 2024, according to the latest United Nations data as estimated by Worldometer.

The data places the most populated cities to be Lagos with 15,388,000 people, Kano 4,910,000, Ibadan 3,649,000, Abuja 2,690,000 and Port Harcourt 2,120,000. 53.9 percent of the population is urban (125,447,884 people in 2024).

Nigeria has been forecasted to have a population of 237,527,782 by 2025, increasing from 235,072,214 recorded in December 2024.

The data shows that between 2023 and 2024, the country’s population increased by 4,796,533.

“Nigeria’s population is equivalent to 2.85 percent of the total world population and the country ranks number six in the list of countries (and dependencies) by population.

“The population density in Nigeria is 255 per Km2 (662 people per mi2) and the total land area is 910,770 Km2 (351,650 sq. miles), the report said.

“The median age in Nigeria is 17.9 years while the life expectancy at birth for both sexes is 54.6 years. Females have a life expectancy of 54.9 years at birth while that of males is 54.3 years,” it stated.

According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates released Monday, the world population increased by more than 71 million people in 2024 which is a slight slowdown from the 75 million increase witnessed in 2023.

The data projected the world population to reach 8.09 billion people on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

