Lafarge Africa Plc, the Nigerian operations of the world’s leading Swiss building materials multinational, Lafarge-Holcim, recently committed a total of 5.3MCHF to change its current Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP) to baghouse in its Ewekoro plant. This entails making significant adjustments including the shutting down of its kilns for at least 6 months to make this improvement….

