Lafarge Africa Plc, a building solutions company, and Nigerian cement manufacturer has announced its dedication to promoting gender inclusion, workplace diversity, and women’s empowerment in commemoration of International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025.

This was disclosed during an event held recently themed “Bold and Built: Mastering the Art of Balance to Thrive at Work and at Home.”

Lolu Alade Akinyemi, Group MD/CEO of Lafarge Africa, reinforced the company’s commitment to gender inclusion, stating that the company is very proud of its strides and commitment to gender equality.

“At Lafarge, we are very proud of our strides and commitment to gender equality. It’s not a cliché, with every opportunity we walk the talk. We have set clear targets for gender diversity, particularly in managerial positions, and we continue to make great strides to ensure women have equitable opportunities to thrive,” he said.

Omobola Johnson, senior partner at The Venture Capital Firm TLCOM shared insights on work-life balance and career growth, emphasising the importance of a long-term perspective in managing responsibilities.

“You can have it all, but not at the same time. Work-life balance is not something you achieve daily—it is something that balances out over time. Prioritization is key: ask yourself, ‘Will I regret doing this or regret not doing it?’ and let that guide your decisions,” she advised.

In continuation, Tonye Cole, Co-founder of Sahara Energy, delivered a keynote speech addressing the systemic challenges women face in society, particularly regarding inheritance rights, workplace biases, and leadership opportunities.

He emphasised the need for inclusive policies, proactive advocacy, and the critical role of male allies in driving gender equality. Cole underscored that diversity is not just a corporate metric but a catalyst for innovation and sustainable progress.

“You need to have more women in the boardroom, in decision-making. They make a big difference as to how it is done. The lens that women look out of is different. It took a woman to point out to me as CEO that we were doing something wrong, and I didn’t believe it—until I saw the reality,” he stated.

