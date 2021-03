Kwik Delivery (www.Kwik.delivery) announced on Friday that it has closed its pre-Series A financing round. The company successfully raised $ 1.7 million in equity from institutional and high net worth investors, according to a press statement circulated by the African Press Organisation. “Kwik Delivery has demonstrated to customers and investors alike its efficiency as well…

