Kunle Elebute joins CMC Connect as chairman-designate

CMC Connect LLP (Perception Consulting), one of Nigeria’s Public Relations and Strategic Communication firms, has announced the appointment of Kunle Elebute as its Chairman-Designate, succeeding the current chairman Akinmolu Opeodu, effective January 1, 2025.

“It has been a privilege to lead CMC Connect LLP through such exciting chapters of its growth. I am confident that Kunle is the ideal leader to carry forward our legacy of excellence. His dynamic leadership and forward-thinking approach will propel the company to new heights,” Opeodu said in a statement.

Elebute, who was the National Senior Partner, KPMG Nigeria from 2016 to 2022 brings over 40 years of corporate experience to the board.

He led KPMG Africa as Chairman from 2017 to 2022 and was a board member, KPMG International, Europe, Middle East & Africa from 2017 to 2022. He is currently the board chair of Teach for Nigeria & PSI Nigeria and Gerrard Capital Advisory Services.

“I am honored to lead CMC Connect LLP’s board at this pivotal moment. My vision is to help transform CMC Connect LLP into a game-changer in the Public Relations and Strategic Communication industry, not just in Nigeria but across Africa. Together with our talented team, we will harness technology, innovation, strategic insights, and cutting-edge solutions to exceed our clients’ expectations and redefine industry standards,” the statement said.

Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, lead partner, CMC Connect LLP expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment.

“We are thrilled to welcome Elebute as our chairman-designate. His appointment signals a bold step in our journey to becoming the foremost Public Relations and Strategic Communication firm in Nigeria. We are poised for groundbreaking growth and innovation under his leadership, as well as strengthening our presence across Africa and capturing new market opportunities,” he said.