BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

KPMG lauds FIRS for clarifying procedure for validating WHT credit

…seeks review of prescribed deadline, threatened forfeiture of WHT credit notes

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) recently issued an information circular providing guidelines on the validation of unutilized withholding tax (WHT) credit notes, in line with its mandate to achieve full automation of WHT administration. The Circular was issued pursuant to the provisions of Section 25(4) of the FIRS Establishment Act (FIRSEA), 2007 (as amended)….

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?
Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

﻿