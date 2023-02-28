Koosum Kalyan joins Seplat Energy board as Independent Non-Executive Director

The Board of Directors of Seplat Energy Plc on Tuesday announced the appointment of Koosum P. Kalyan as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She will be joining the Seplat Board with effect from February 28, 2023.

Koosum Kalyan is a South African businesswoman and economist whose career began in the Electricity Commission in Melbourne Australia as an economist.

She subsequently joined Shell South Africa as an economist and became a member of the Shell Global Scenario Planning Team after which she embarked on her expatriate posting to Shell International London for 9 years. The scope of her work included projects in Nigeria, Gabon, Mozambique, Tanzania; among others.

Kalyan assisted governments in transforming its energy policies and in joining the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative during her tenure at Shell and also assisted in digitising government institutions.

She has served on the Boards of several prestigious companies where she expertly contributed her wealth of knowledge to the progress of these companies and was recently appointed the Chairperson of Control Risk for Southern Africa.

Kalyan has a degree in B. Com Law and a degree in Economics from the University of Durban Westville. She has also completed the Senior Executive Management Program at London Business School and a Leadership Management Program at Shell Leadership Institute.

Commenting on the appointment, Basil Omiyi, chairman, SEPLAT Energy said: “The Board of SEPLAT Energy is pleased to welcome Ms. Koosum Kalyan. Koosum has a proven track record of operating across the African continent and her experience spans over decades and cuts across the oil and gas industry as well as the wider energy industry. SEPLAT Energy eagerly looks forward to the enormous contribution she will make towards the Company’s growth plans achieving global success.”