Knorr to reward loyal consumers N500,000 in ‘Unwrap and Win’ promo

Leading seasoning brand, Knorr has announced the launch of its 2021 consumer promo tagged ‘Unwrap and Win Promo’, which will see two loyal consumers win a cash prize of N500,000 weekly for the next 12 weeks. “Knorr is a brand that is committed to supporting a healthy lifestyle as well as creating unique taste experiences…