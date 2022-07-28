KFC Africa seals basketball activation deal with NBA Africa

KFC Africa has partnered with the National Basketball Association (NBA) Africa to launch a series of fan-centric activities that will provide rich value to Nigerian KFC lovers and basketball fans through several meaningful value offerings.

The deal, which was announced by the two brands recently, will see them work together on a number of activations targeted at basketball fans across Nigeria and a few other African countries.

Emmanuel Kasambala, the marketing director of Sub-Saharan Africa, KFC speaking on the partnership disclosed that KFC is excited at being able to connect with the vast population of Nigerian youths in areas that resonate most with them.

He also hinted at longer-term plans to inspire Nigerian youth to achieve more in life through basketball, including various community-centered basketball initiatives.

Victor Williams, the chief executive officer of NBA Africa in his speech expressed his excitement on the development,

Read also: Moove partners Uber to provide vehicle financing in India

“We are excited to partner with KFC Africa to launch a series of fan-centric activities and promotions as part of our efforts to provide compelling ways for basketball fans across the continent to engage with the NBA, We want to meet our fans where they are and make the game of basketball more accessible, and through this partnership with one of the world’s most iconic food brands, we look forward to reaching new and existing fans and providing them with more opportunities to experience the NBA,” he said.

Both partners are confident that the partnership will provide rich value to Nigerian KFC lovers and basketball fans through several of these meaningful value offerings.

As part of the momentous launch, KFC Nigeria has introduced two brand new meal packages, to give Nigerian basketball lovers a chance to enjoy basketball games with meals — MVP Box and All-Star Box meal offerings. KFC lovers and basketball fans can follow KFC Nigeria and #KFCBalling on social media to keep up-to-date with information about activities that will be executed through the KFC and NBA partnership in the coming months.

The partnership is offering many benefits to fans in Nigeria including; the opportunity for selected basketball fans to win tickets to live NBA games in the United States of America, complimentary access to NBA League Pass, and the league’s premium live game subscription service.