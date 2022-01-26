Kellogg’s awards scholarships to 100 children under superstar initiative

Kellogg’s Tolaram Nigeria Limited, makers of the renowned breakfast cereal brand in Nigeria, has rewarded students who emerged winners at its superstar’s scholarship initiative which was organized recently

Kellogg’s Super Stars Scholarship comes as a reward from participating in Kellogg’s annual essay writing competition which kicked off in 2019. It is designed for primary school pupils to sharpen their creative writing skills while also bringing out the imaginative uniqueness in them.

For the third edition of this initiative, children between ages 5-12 years were encouraged to participate in a creative essay writing competition carrying the topic ‘My Perfect Morning’, and those who performed excellently were awarded prize money in pursuance of their education.

Following the official declaration of the competition through the call for entries in September 2021 on World Breakfast Day over two hundred and fifty thousand entries were received and evaluated by independent assessors, out of which 100 outstanding essays emerged.

Explaining the rationale behind the project, Darlington Igabali, Special Projects, Kellogg’s, stated that one of the major reasons which sparked up the idea of the Kellogg’s Super Stars Scholarship was the increasing dropout rate of elementary school students in Nigeria which needs to be addressed.

“Last year, the target of sampling 6 million schoolchildren nationwide was met and exceeded, providing the opportunity for a healthy breakfast diet, which we believe supports mental alertness and will, in turn, contribute towards better academic performance” he shared.

Read also:Why UK Scholarships to Nigerians is rising

Igabali said in addition to this edition’s prizes of scholarship worth N100,000 as an educational grant to a hundred children across different states, Kellogg’s will equally be giving out additional 1,000 consolation prizes to other participants as a form of encouragement.

Folashade Adefisayo, Commissioner, Lagos Ministry of Education commended Kellogg’s for encouraging the kids in their quests towards becoming agents of change in the society in the nearest future.

“Listening to these beautiful children mention remarkable professions which they would like to pursue in future, it points to the fact that we have got critical thinkers amongst us who are super determined to excel on all fronts,” Adefisayo who was represented by Grace Akinfoyewa, Director, Science & Technology, Lagos Ministry of Education, said.

Similarly, Tayo Ogunbiyi, Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Lagos Ministry of information, commended Kellogg Tolaram for sustaining this life-transforming project, acknowledging that the impact is certainly unquantifiable when corporate organizations also provide this kind of intervention in supporting the efforts of the government towards ensuring that every Nigeria child enjoys the benefits of quality education.