Kecam Technologies, Foxit to transform digital signing across Africa

Kecam Technologies Ltd, an innovator in technology solutions, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Foxit, a globally recognised provider of advanced document and digital signing solutions.

This collaboration aims to introduce Foxit eSign to a broader market across Africa, enabling businesses and organizations to adopt secure, seamless, and efficient digital document signing processes.

Kecam Technologies Ltd has built a reputation as a trusted provider of IT solutions, offering services in areas such as cloud computing, cybersecurity, and digital transformation. With a strong commitment to prioritising customer needs, the company empowers organizations to achieve their operational goals through cutting-edge technology solutions tailored to meet modern business demands.

Foxit eSign is an advanced platform designed to revolutionize the document signing process by eliminating the inefficiencies of traditional paperwork. The platform helps businesses reduce operational costs, comply with international security standards, and enhance overall efficiency. Its intuitive user interface and ability to integrate with various systems make it an ideal solution for organizations of all sizes and industries.

This partnership represents a significant milestone for Kecam Technologies in its mission to deliver transformative solutions to clients across diverse industries and regions. By adding Foxit eSign to its portfolio, the company is equipping businesses with the tools they need to transition seamlessly into the digital age while maintaining a strong focus on security and usability.

The solution incorporates legally binding digital signatures compliant with international standards like eIDAS and ESIGN, encrypted document handling for enhanced data security, seamless integration with popular tools such as Microsoft 365 and Salesforce, and an intuitive design that ensures a smooth user experience.

Bonny Mekwunye, vice chairman of Kecam Technologies Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Foxit in introducing their industry-leading eSign technology to our customers and through authorised valued added resellers across Nigeria and many African countries.

This partnership underscores our commitment to driving innovation and providing solutions that enable businesses to operate more effectively and securely in an increasingly digital world while strengthening relationships with our channel partners.”

Miguel Crux of Foxit highlighted the synergy between the two companies, saying, “Kecam Technologies’ deep understanding of client needs, channel management expertise, and dedication to delivering state-of-the-art technology make them the perfect partner for expanding Foxit eSign’s reach across Africa. Together, we aim to redefine how businesses handle document management and digital signatures.”

Foxit, a global leader in secure document solutions, is renowned for its innovative tools for PDF editing, document security, and digital signatures. Trusted by millions worldwide, Foxit’s solutions enhance productivity and safeguard sensitive information, making them a preferred choice for businesses seeking reliability and excellence in document management.

