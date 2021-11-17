Kaiser Foundation poised to mentor, develop construction entrepreneurs

Kaiser Foundation for Social Development says it has concluded plans to mentor and develop construction entrepreneurs through its Graduate Entrepreneurship Scheme (GES).

About 50 successful candidates will get the chance to attend an intensive and well-structured training at Lagos Business School (LBS) from Monday, November 22 to Friday, November 26, 2021, according to authorities of the company who spoke to BusinessDay on Wednesday.

The sessions to be facilitated by experts and leading professionals in the construction industry aim to enable more graduates to seize opportunities in the construction value chain to create more value within the industry.

Expectation is that, subsequently, 15 of the participants will be carefully chosen to be mentored by successful entrepreneurs and CEOs in the industry for one year.

Through this one-year mentorship programme, GES will help to fill the void created by non-availability of appropriate technical skills of construction practitioners, minimal indigenous ownership and management of construction companies, etc.

“The aim is to create a platform for graduates to understudy professionals in the construction industry and increase local participation in the sector, to develop talent and bring them into the construction industry to become entrepreneurs while also making social and economic impact,” Nseabasi Phil-Ebosie, an official of the company explained.

The Kaiser Foundation for Social Development was established in 2016 as a non-governmental organization (NGO) to meet the challenges faced by Nigeria’s teeming young population caused by the dearth of skills in the construction industry.

Part of the overarching objectives of the foundation is to prepare undergraduates and young graduates in Nigeria for the workplace, especially in the construction industry.