Jumia partners Moengage to enhance customers’ experience

Jumia, a pan-African E-commerce platform, has partnered with MoEngage to enrich customers’ experience across its diverse base.

The firm seeks to develop an engagement platform that allows for a comprehensive view of its customers, reach them at the right time, and build an “omnichannel strategy” to amplify brand, product, and value offerings.

“This included building a single 360-degree profile for each customer and optimizing communication across channels like Emails, Push Notifications, and their app for seamless personalization,” Jumia said in a statement recently.

Jumia’s rapid growth over the past two years made it essential for it to find the right tools and partnerships to support its goals.

MoEngage’s proven segmentation, personalization, and analytics capabilities with leading global brands and a capable regional support team made the choice easy.

Speaking about the reasons for choosing MoEngage, Fatma Hamdi, group director – Growth, Jumia, stated, “We chose MoEngage because we needed a flexible partner to tackle the unique challenges of our fast-paced, technology-first brand.

“This partnership is empowering us to enhance our offerings by helping create a unified customer view while respecting the data protection laws. This will enable us to build deeper brand-customer relationships and drive key business outcomes like retention and customer lifetime value.”

Also commenting on the significance of the partnership, Kunal Badiani, regional vice president – Growth and Strategy at MoEngage, said: “I am delighted to explore the depths of this fruitful partnership with a brand like Jumia, and I’m confident that we’ll be able to contribute meaningfully to the fast pace of growth the brand has set for itself.”

“MoEngage has a proven track record in supporting global retail brands with personalized, omnichannel engagement capabilities and offers unparalleled customer support that aids brands in building superior customer experiences. We’re delighted that Jumia trusted MoEngage with this mission.”

