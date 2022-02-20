Jumia partners Lagos Food Bank on community initiatives, gift 200 households’ food items

Jumia Nigeria recently partnered with Lagos Food Bank, a not-for-profit organisation set out to empower vulnerable and less privileged members of the society, gifted 200 households of Agboyi community, one of the underprivileged riverine communities in Lagos food items that can last a family of five for at least one week.

The project, which is part of the Temporary Emergency Food Support Program (TEFAP) of the Lagos Food Bank, aims to provide immediate food, nutrition, and relief assistance to low-income households in Lagos and its environs.

Massimiliano Spalazzi, CEO, Jumia Nigeria, said the partnership with the Lagos Food Bank will have a positive influence on a number of families and help to demonstrate that the brand cares.

“We are grateful for this partnership, especially coming from a company that has had a significant impact on local communities around the country. We would like to take advantage of this opportunity to give back to the communities where we operate, and what better way than today to show love to families in underserved areas,” said Spalazzi.

Michael Sunbola, Founder/President Lagos Food Bank Initiative, said the initiative aims to bridge the food gap created by inflation, and inequality in Nigeria. “What we are doing here today is about food security.

So, what we do essentially is to focus on women and children who don’t know where their next meal comes from. We started in 2015 and we’ve impacted over 2.1 million people,” said Sunbola.

According to him, this particular outreach is done in partnership with Jumia Nigeria, to foster collaboration. Sunbola states further that Jumia has seen fit to collaborate with the initiative for the month of Love to reach over 200 families.

“Since we are not government funded, it is private sector driven and Jumia Nigeria is one of the reputable private companies in Nigeria. The goal is to give them what can last them two to three weeks for a family of five,” Sunbola said.

According to him, Agboyi is one of the 138 Communities the initiative serves, calling on more private partnerships to address the huge food gap in the country.

“We want other organisations to take a cue from what Jumia Nigeria is doing with Lagos Food Bank. We have to step out of our bubbles. People are suffering. Here are old women in the sun queuing.

If they are not in need, they won’t do that. That is why we must never forget to carry the vulnerable in our society along,” Sunbola concludes.