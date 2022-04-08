Julius Berger appoints Christian Hausemann as new Nigeria finance director

Julius Berger, an engineering and construction corporation, has announced the appointment of Christian Hausemann as Finance Director of its Nigerian office, replacing Martin Brack, who will return to Germany as Julius Berger International’s new Chief Financial Officer.

Martin Brack, who has been the company’s Financial Director since December 16, 2017, began his career with Julius Berger Nigeria in the commercial department in the year 2000 and has since made significant contributions, as his determination and negotiation skills have helped the company significantly accelerate customer payments and improve its cash flow.

Brack was promoted to Divisional Commercial Manager of the company’s industries, the Gas, and Oil division, often known as the IGO Division, in 2006.

Last week, Brack bid farewell at a transition party held at the Bon Elvis Hotel in Abuja. In attendance were members of the company’s executive management, the Board of Directors, corporate CEOs, executive directors, other senior officials from the Banking and Financial Sector, and other key private sector operators, as well as public officials.

Lars Ritcher, Julius Berger’s managing director, testified and praised Mr Martin’s commitment to the firm. “ he demonstrated sound judgment, quick comprehension and strong negotiation skills”, major projects were awarded and completed during his tenure, for key domestic and multinational clients, including Chevron, Shell, General Electric, Dangote, Oando, NLNG, BUA, Azura and more.”

Martins regarded his previous work as the Financial Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc as “difficult and demanding,” in which he had to deal with a variety of issues that necessitated above-average time management skills and the ability to set the proper priorities.

“It certainly does not feel like I am saying farewell to friends and colleagues since I consider Nigeria to be a part of me,” Barak said.

Brack went on to say that he felt this way because of Julius Berger’s and Nigeria’s genuinely good working environments, where work is more than a set of tasks, but also a connection to people and place, and he urged Julius Berger Nigeria Plc family to extend the same cooperative support to his successor, Christian Hausemann.

According to Ritcher, Hausemann, the incoming financial director, is not new to the company, he has worked in various operational divisions and held the position of Commercial Manager for Region West in Lagos from 2009 to 2018, before returning to Germany to work with the company’s German subsidiary, Julius Berger International GmbH, where he was named Chief Financial Officer in 2018.

Hausemann was welcomed as the new Financial Director by Ritcher, who is looking forward to his contributions in his new position.

Christian Hausemann expressed his profound thanks, saying he is honoured by the opportunity to serve as Julius Berger Nigeria Plc Financial Director.