Jet Motor, other experts seek solution to e-mobility adoption in Nigeria

Experts in the automobile and technology industry are seeking for solutions to the challenges of e-mobility adoption in Nigeria.

They believe that there is an urgent need to transit from the use of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to a cleaner and safer choice , as climate change impact changes global life style and demand.

At a webinar organized by Jet Motor Company with themed, ‘Unlocking pathways to accelerate E-mobility in Nigeria’, , the experts sought and proffered solutions.

It provided a platform for key industry stakeholders, industry regulators and sustainable development enthusiasts across Nigeria to converse, learn, collaborate and gain valuable insights that would help them position for future gain and impact.

In 2020, Jet Motor Company, a Nigerian automobile manufacturer that designs and builds vehicles for African roads, announced a $9 million fund to build Africa’s first all-electric vehicle, as part of its mission to build vehicles that are truly made for African roads. This mission made it lead a conversation on the adoption of e-mobility in Nigeria last Friday.

In his opening remarks, the CEO of JET Motor Company, Joseph Osanipin, said that the impact of climate change is the ultimate challenge for all stakeholders. Hence, the company’s aim is to mitigate the effects and create a safer, more comfortable environment for everyone.

“We keep lamenting the impact of climate change. We all have agreed that global warming is costing us so much. Researchers have also established that keying into e-mobility, which is based on a sustainable mechanism is cost-efficient and eco-friendly. If we then mean well, there is an urgent need for us to transit from the use of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to a cleaner and safer choice presented by EVs.”

Other speakers at the session include Similoluwa Bolaniran, the vice president, Product at MAX, who said changing mindsets should be top of mind priority if e-mobility is going to be the next big thing.

“If we are going to fully adopt e-mobility systems in Nigeria, we need to pay attention to changing the mindsets of Nigerians.”

On his part, Akachukwu Okafor, the chief technology officer at Shuttlers, said sustainability has always been in their conversations at the company (Shuttlers), and e-mobility is what will make it happen.

Shuttlers recently announced a partnership with JET Motor Company to start using electric vehicles, and both Joseph and Akachukwu believe this will drive conversations on e-mobility.

On the future of e-mobility beyond now, Similoluwa says “we will not be talking about adoption in five years’ time. By then, we will be talking about how to scale.”

In his closing statement, Joseph says the conversation should continue, and the country, that is the private and public sector, must look at e-mobility as a serious conversation and be ready for the future.

Founded in 2018 by Chidi Ajaere and a team of passionate professionals, JET Motors Company wants to accelerate Africa’s dominance in the future of mobility by reshaping the narrative of the mobility space.

Current reports estimate that about 40 percent of the global export for used vehicles comes to Africa. In Nigeria, Kenya and Ethiopia, it is estimated that about 80–90 percent of total vehicles are imported.

JET EV, one of the product offerings, is an electric vehicle that has the distinct characteristic of being a 100 percent electric vehicle with 0 emissions.